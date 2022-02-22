Bryan ISD board agrees on two new names for district buildings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD Board made a few decisions Monday night that had community members excited.

The board was presented with recommendations from a Naming Committee for two buildings. The Transportation and Maintenance Facility will be named after Ruby Haliburton, a former bus driver for BISD who they said left a lasting impression on students. The board also discussed her dedication to the job as she rarely missed a day of work. Haliburton died in April 2021.

Intermediate School #3 will be named after O.W. Sadberry Sr. worked at the district from the 1940s to 1970s. According to a press release from the district, Sadberry played a critical role in integrating the public library in Bryan, so people of all ages and backgrounds had access to public education and information.

George Vaults, a former BISD employee who knew Sadberry, said he is elated by this dedication.

“[Sadberry] kept himself in the background, he always wanted to encourage the students, you do your best. And he said, ‘you know what, go to college, get you an education. When you do, you can succeed at life,’” Vaults said. “Thank you, thank you and all the people in the Bryan and Brazos County area, he touched our lives.”

The board was also presented with redistricting for the Board of Trustees Districts. This was due to the 2020 census, showing a shift in voting population in the area. The board was told they will have to redraw districts due to a large margin between current voting districts in the area.

Plans and a timeline were presented in order to have the district redrawn by November voting, but some members shared concerns with the accuracy of the census. This was due to the timing of the census, with college students missing and COVID-19.

The board was told they will be required to follow the census data and redistrict.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.