Calvert throws down against Runge in 1st round of playoffs 91-36

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Trojans won their Bi-District playoff opener over Runge 91-36 Monday night at Buffalo Gym.

The second ranked Trojans jumped out to a 50-11 halftime lead and never looked back. Michael Thomas Junior led Calvert with 34 points while Kaiden Bridges added 27. Kevondre Corona rounded out the double digit scoring for Calvert with 12 points.

Calvert will play the winner between San Perlita and Rocksprings who play on Tuesday night.

