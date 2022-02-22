Celebrate Fat Tuesday early at Walk-On’s

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the next two Tuesdays, until March 1, Walk-On’s is inviting your krewe to celebrate Fat Tuesday with a limited-time menu.

The menu features Louisiana classics like beignets, gumbo, and two cocktails, just for $5 each.

Jason Hopkins, the Walk-On’s General Manager, says this is a cost-effective way to try different things.

“You can taste a little bit of some of the best things that Louisiana and Walk-On’s has to offer and you can do all of it for $20,” says Hopkins.

Additionally, this menu is a great option to pair with regular items on the menu, too.

Below is a description of the $5 menu features, according to Walk-Ons:

Beignets – A Louisiana dessert staple that’s worth all the powdered sugar that will likely end up … everywhere.

Cup of Gumbo – A heavily seasoned creole stew with tender duck and Cajun andouille sausage seasoned with onions, parsley, bell pepper, and served over rice.

Mad Mary – A vodka heavy bloody Mary featuring Mad Garnish: cucumber slices, peppadew pepper, green beans, olive, bacon, lemon wheel and a signature Tabasco mini bottle stirrer.

Death Valley – A 16-ounce version of the signature drink named after the stadium that sits less than a mile from Walk-On’s original location in Baton Rouge. Svedka Vodka, Don Q Cristal Rum, triple sec, Razzmatazz, orange juice and pineapple juice.

Walk-On’s is located at 4320 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station.

