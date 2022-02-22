Get ready for another dramatic temperature change, Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February has one last big flop of temperatures for the Brazos Valley this week. A shallow layer of cold, Arctic air slipping down the Plains will reach parts of the northern Brazos Valley as early as end of business Wednesday. It could feel as much 50° to 60° COLDER between Tuesday 4 pm and Wednesday 4 pm.

TUESDAY: SPRINGTIME

Morning clouds quickly peel off to bring blue skies and sunshine back to the Brazos Valley Tuesday. A breezy morning wind will relax for a few hours through the afternoon as temperatures quickly warm to the fourth 80° day of 2022. Afternoon highs top between 82° and 85°. Do not get comfortable...this is about to all be undone

Abridged version of what is ahead for the Brazos Valley this week (KBTX)

COLD FRONT TIMING | ARCTIC AIR’S ARRIVAL

A north wind is expected to flip around, ushering in colder air, as early as sunset Tuesday. Below is the latest ETA for when that cold air arrives from the north to the south:

Northern Brazos Valley (north of OSR & Highway 21): 4 pm - 6 pm Tuesday

Central Brazos Valley (Highway 21 to Highway 105): 7 pm - 10 pm Tuesday

Southern Brazos Valley (Highway 105 / Highway 290 to I-10 and Harris County): 11 pm Tuesday - 2 am Wednesday

Updated cold front arrival time for the Brazos Valley, starting Wednesday afternoon. (KBTX)

TEMPERATURES TUMBLE WEDNESDAY

Initially, the cold front is slated to drop temperatures from the upper 60s and low 70s to the 50s within the first hour or two of it passing by. Thermometers should continue to fall to the 40s by daybreak Wednesday. Factor in the wind and it will feel like the 30s at the mid-week sunrise. Instead of a warm-up, thermometers will continue to slowly fall throughout the day. By 4 pm or so, air temperatures are expected in the mid to upper 30s for much of the area, with a wind brisk enough to make it feel like the 20s almost area-wide. Temperatures will be steady-ish Wednesday night through sunrise Thursday -- but could fall a degree or three to get some to a light freeze. If that can happen, we may have a few tricky spots for the morning drive Thursday...

LIGHT COLD RAIN / DRIZZLE / MIST MAKES THINGS DAMP

Overrunning. This cold air mass will only be roughly 3,000 to 4,000 feet deep from the ground up into the atmosphere. Warmer, humid Gulf of Mexico and Pacific air will run over the top of that cold, locking in cloud cover and allowing for very light showers, patchy mist, and times of drizzle to occur Wednesday and Thursday.

For as damp as this 48 hour period is expected to will be, rainfall totals will likely only range between 0.10″ and 0.50″. Not a big rainmaker, just enough to make it feel a little less pleasant to step out to.

As this light moisture continues, temperatures will be extremely important. There is a chance that -- at the least -- parts of the northern and western Brazos Valley fall somewhere around 32° to 33° Wednesday night through sunrise Thursday. If 32°, that would allow for those tiny, liquid drops to freeze on contact and stick to car windshields and maybe even some elevated roads like bridges and overpasses. With recent highs in the 80s, ground temperatures will be warm enough to keep surface street concerns minimal to none. It will be those suspended surfaces we will need to keep a close eye on.

Light, cold rain / drizzle / mist may switch over to a freezing drizzle Wednesday night (KBTX)

PARTING THOUGHTS

Looking for a warm-up to quickly return? Sorry. A secondary cold front will push through the area Thursday evening, adding some reinforcement to this cold air. Friday kicks off the weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Clouds and another chance for cold rain holds highs to the 40s Saturday. A chill is expected to linger through the final days of February, with the first of March tentatively slated to bring 60s back to Brazos Valley thermometers.

