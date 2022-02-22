Advertisement

Hearne High School in lockdown due to nearby police situation

Police situation in Hearne
Police situation in Hearne(Gabriel Ojeda)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne High School is in lockdown after local law enforcement encouraged the school to take precautions as they handle an active situation Tuesday afternoon.

Hearne ISD Superintendent Adrian Johnson confirmed the school is in lockdown, but said they don’t have many details at the moment.

We have a crew on the way to Hearne to learn more about the police situation.

