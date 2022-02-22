Advertisement

Leon County Sheriff’s Office says no foul play suspected after five people died in house fire

TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh, and Jordan (from bottom left to right) were killed when their home caught on fire late Saturday night.(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLYNN, Texas (KBTX) - Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis says they do not suspect foul play in a fire that killed five people Saturday night.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the fire that happened at a home on County Road 449.

Family members tell us those killed were TJ Donahoe and his fiancée Haleigh Wiese as well as three children; four-year-old Joseph, two-year-old Tenzleigh, and five-month-old Jordan.

The Sheriff said it may have been an electrical fire and everyone may have been asleep when it started, but investigation is still ongoing.

