Mumford cruises past Deweyville for King’s 50th win

King celebrates his 50th career victory after Mumford's bi-district win over Deweyville.
King celebrates his 50th career victory after Mumford's bi-district win over Deweyville.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Mumford boys’ basketball team beat Deweyville 85-44 in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 2A playoffs at Willis High School Monday night. It was head coach Aubrie King’s 50th career victory.

King’s 50 wins come in only two seasons with the Mustangs.

Desmond Gamble led the Mustangs with 18 points. Peyton Woods, Ruben Sustaita, Edgar Fernandez, and Caleb Evans chipped in 10 points each.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 22-10 lead after the first quarter and then led 48-23 at halftime. Mumford held the Pirates to only 6 points in the third quarter.

Mumford advances to the area round of the playoffs and will take on the winner between Thorndale and Schulenburg.

Britt’s Walk-off Dinger Completes Series Sweep of Fordham
Women’s Basketball Falls in Double Overtime to Alabama, 81-79
