Normangee falls to West Hardin 61-57 in the bi-district round of playoffs

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee boys’ basketball team lost to West Hardin 61-57 in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 2A Playoffs at Willis High School Monday night.

It was a tight contest entering the fourth quarter, and an Izaha Jones steal and dunk made it a two-point game with about a minute to play. Jones led all scorers with 27 points.

The Panther held on to a 23-21 halftime lead. Jones scored the first points of the game on a fastbreak dunk, but both teams went cold after that for most of the first quarter.

Normangee’s season ends in the first round of the playoffs with a 12-17 overall record.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.