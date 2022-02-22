Advertisement

Normangee falls to West Hardin 61-57 in the bi-district round of playoffs

Normangee boys' basketball
Normangee boys' basketball(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee boys’ basketball team lost to West Hardin 61-57 in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 2A Playoffs at Willis High School Monday night.

It was a tight contest entering the fourth quarter, and an Izaha Jones steal and dunk made it a two-point game with about a minute to play. Jones led all scorers with 27 points.

The Panther held on to a 23-21 halftime lead. Jones scored the first points of the game on a fastbreak dunk, but both teams went cold after that for most of the first quarter.

Normangee’s season ends in the first round of the playoffs with a 12-17 overall record.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages
Deadly House Fire Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0
Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County
Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
Amber Alert issued for missing San Antonio toddler
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire
Next round of Arctic air is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Wednesday morning
Another big flip from spring-like to winter arrives this week in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

A&M Consolidated wins baseball season opener over Oak Ridge
Park leads Aggies into Top Five after day one of ICON Invitational
A&M baseball to host Lamar on Tuesday
The Calvert Trojans won their Bi-District playoff opener over Runge 91-36 Monday night at...
Calvert throws down against Runge in 1st round of playoffs 91-36