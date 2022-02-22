Parents seeing challenges with access to childcare, increased costs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Childcare costs are growing and for some, it’s becoming harder to find access to affordable childcare. A new study in U.S. News & World Report found more than 23% of Texas households struggle with finding childcare.

The national average cost for childcare topped $10,000 in 2020, according to a new report from Childcare Aware.

“Our childcare recently increased at $15 per week so that’s going to come out to probably $700 a year,” said Haley Dillon, a parent.

She has a seven-year-old and four-year-old in childcare. While she didn’t have trouble finding access to care, she can see why many families are.

“I think the real challenge would be finding care in that lower third of the price range. Typically the schools that might have openings are in the upper end and so I know that there are a lot of families on wait lists at other places,” Dillon said.

“Day in day out right now we’re seeing a lot of activity, inquiries, people just asking, ‘What are your policies? You still following COVID policies?’ Things like that. Everything’s opening up,” said Brian Van Dyck, owner of Kiddie Academy in Bryan and College Station.

He recommends parents cast a wide net when searching.

“I can’t recommend that enough, being proactive rather than reactive,” said Van Dyck.

Costs are going up and Van Dyck said they’re seeing challenges when it comes to hiring staff.

“For our teachers as well their living costs are going up so wages are going up it’s everything is going up unfortunately... We do have one classroom that is closed because of staffing reasons. But it’s also one that we put as our number one priority to try and find quality teachers for that room,” said Van Dyck.

“‘I’ve found from my experience that other families are eager to help someone and share the knowledge so I would take to next door and Facebook groups and really make sure that you are considering all the options,” said Dillon.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends parents cap childcare costs at 7% of their budget. That survey from the Census Bureau found that New Jersey had the biggest challenges with childcare, while Utah was least impacted.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.