Park leads Aggies into Top Five after day one of ICON Invitational

HUMBLE, Texas -- The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s golf team finished tied for fourth after the first two rounds of the ICON Invitational at the par-72, 6,392-yard Golf Club of Houston on Monday behind a 3-under 141 performance from Jennie Park.

“Jennie [Park] was great all day and looked really strong,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We did a lot of good things today and had a lot of things that we could have done better. We know what can be done out here and we just have to go get after it. If we put it all together tomorrow, we can have a great finish.”

Park (71-70—141) stands tied for seventh heading into the final 18 holes of the tournament. The junior was 1-under 71 after the first round but began the second 18 by birdying four of the first seven holes, which allowed her to secure a top-10 spot in the player leaderboards. The Carrollton, Texas, native sank a team-high eight birdies through two rounds of play.

Park’s impressive second round also helped catapult the Aggies (290-289—579) up four spots in the team rankings to tied for fourth. Before the jump, A&M was tied for eighth and +2 after the first round.

Adela Cernousek (70-74—144), the Aggies’ standout freshman, came out with an even 144 after day one. Cernousek is locked in a dead heat for 17th with five other players in the field.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (74-73—147) and Brooke Tyree (75-72—147) both stand tied for 32nd. Hailee Cooper (75-77—152) rounds out the group tied for 58th.

Next Up

The Aggies will wrap up the ICON Invitational tomorrow, beginning the final round at 8 a.m. CT.

