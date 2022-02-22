Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Southeast Texas hosts appreciation banquet

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To recognize all of the people who have volunteered their time, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Southeast Texas held an appreciation banquet. The volunteers help out with many different programs across the area and this is the first time in two years they were able to be recognized for their contributions.

RSVP is a volunteer engagement organization for adults 55 and older. Their goal is to put people who want to volunteer in touch with area nonprofit groups. They believe volunteering is a great way for adults to stay active and engaged.

“A lot of of these volunteers volunteer almost 40 hours a week in some cases so they stay busy and stay active and stay fit,” says RSVP Assistant Director Kurt Sterner.

Volunteers from multiple counties attended the banquet. KBTX’s Rusty Surette served as the emcee.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.