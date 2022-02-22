Advertisement

Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Southeast Texas hosts appreciation banquet

retired and senior volunteer program
retired and senior volunteer program(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To recognize all of the people who have volunteered their time, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Southeast Texas held an appreciation banquet. The volunteers help out with many different programs across the area and this is the first time in two years they were able to be recognized for their contributions.

RSVP is a volunteer engagement organization for adults 55 and older. Their goal is to put people who want to volunteer in touch with area nonprofit groups. They believe volunteering is a great way for adults to stay active and engaged.

“A lot of of these volunteers volunteer almost 40 hours a week in some cases so they stay busy and stay active and stay fit,” says RSVP Assistant Director Kurt Sterner.

Volunteers from multiple counties attended the banquet. KBTX’s Rusty Surette served as the emcee.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire
Pedro Puga was convicted of a deadly hit and run accident that killed a Texas A&M student in...
Fatal hit and run drunk driver gets 15 years in prison
Henry Hampton, 51, Kelvin Hampton, 21, Dearmondre House, 19
Three Houston men arrested for catalytic converter theft
Tyrone Eugene Rush, 41
Suspect in January knife-point robbery arrested

Latest News

Celebrate Fat Tuesday at Walk-On's
Celebrate Fat Tuesday early at Walk-On’s
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 2/22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 2/22
Captain Timothy Israel, Officer with the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army
Salvation Army’s Captain Timothy Israel appointed Donations Coordinator for Brazos County
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office says no foul play suspected after five people died in house fire