Russia-Ukraine: Too late for diplomacy?

WASHINGTON, DC (KBTX) - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered remarks Monday that are getting a lot of attention. KBTX’s White House Correspondent Jon Decker joined First News at Four to discuss the latest on tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

In his remarks today, Putin recognized the independence of two Russian-backed breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine’s Donabas region. The White House was not surprised by this, senior officials say, and they responded by announcing sanctions. However, they made clear that these sanctions are separate from the very severe sanctions they would impose if Russian troops illegally enter Ukraine.

Decker says this could signal one of two things: “Essentially, it could be end-game. Maybe this is what Vladimir Putin wanted to do all along during the course of this weeks-long crisis, or it could signal the beginning of what he intends to do regarding Ukraine, and this will lead to perhaps an invasion of the sovereign country of Ukraine any day now.”

There have been talks of a summit possibly trying to get President Biden and President Putin together to talk over the situation. The White House has indicated the administration is open to a summit if there is no invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine. Decker believes if this summit were to happen, it would occur in Geneva, the place the last summit between the two presidents occurred.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.