Salvation Army’s Captain Timothy Israel appointed Donations Coordinator for Brazos County

Captain Timothy Israel, Officer with the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army
Captain Timothy Israel, Officer with the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday to appoint Captain Timothy Israel of the Salvation Army Bryan/College Station as the donations coordinator for the county.

Commissioners say Israel will supervise the donations management program for Brazos County using the guidance of chief elected officials and the recommendations of the Donations Steering Group.

Israel will be responsible for providing additional guidance, direction and supervision to all functions of the county’s donation management program. He will also work closely and collaborate with all recognized voluntary agencies in the county like the American Red Cross, United Way of the Brazos Valley, and other groups that are tasked with helping victims and survivors during and after a disaster.

“The Salvation Army is a really good organization and I think he’s done a really good job of leading, this is not the first time that we’ve designated him to coordinate donations and I think he did a good job before, so that’s who we needed to go back with,” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters.

