Some CS residents fear where they’ll go next as they get forced out of affordable housing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New development is often an encouraging sign of growth, and new projects are getting the green light in places all across town. But for some, it means they’re getting forced out of the only place they’ve called home for years.

Linda Cotter has lived in her apartment on Foster Avenue in College Station for the past ten years. But that will change come July when she and the other tenants will be forced to leave. She opened a notice to vacate letter from her property owner back in December.

“It was devastating. Scary. I mean, here I am 67 years old and I might be homeless, and nobody seems to care,” Cotter said. “My stomach dropped. I’m on a fixed income on social security because I’m retired. My funds are limited, and the rent is really reasonable here because it was built in 1963.”

She says there’s been a lot of changes to her neighborhood since she moved in a decade ago.

“It used to be a lot quieter, and the homes were smaller. I used to have a view outside my kitchen window. Now, I have an Aggie shack view,” Cotter said. “The only people who have stayed the same are the people living in these apartments. Everybody else, there’s not one person that’s been here.”

Despite that, Cotter loves her neighborhood and doesn’t want to leave, and she’s scared she won’t be able to afford the next place she will call home.

“I’m not going to live with half a dozen other people, and I can’t afford $1,000 a month rent,” Cotter said. “I’m on a waiting list for some housing, but I don’t know if that’s going to become available in time.”

Cotter’s concerns mirror that of many who fear rising rents and new development will keep them from living in a place they desire. Mayor Karl Mooney says the city’s Community Development Block Grant funding can help people in Cotter’s position fin a new home.

“We do have some monies coming in through the federal government that we’re hoping once they arrive, we might be able to channel towards some of these kinds of efforts,” Mooney said.

Mooney says these grant funds can be used to revitalize or build new homes, and that the city is always trying to find more affordable housing. He says they’re trying to encourage more people to move into the city, and one of the best ways to do that is to have affordable housing.

“We’re always looking for grant monies, programs, and investors who would be willing to come in and make some improvements or changes, maybe build something from scratch,” Mooney said. “We’re seeing more and more of these kinds of changes in some of our older neighborhoods.”

Mooney says part of the city’s delay comes from the fact the federal government has not yet decided exactly how the funds will be distributed.

“That’s slowing us down a bit,” Mooney said. “We’d like to be a bit faster, but certainly we are poised and ready that once we know exactly how we have to manage these funds, we’re going to be able to do it.”

“Soon, there’s not going to be any place for anybody other than students to live in this town, somebody that can afford to have their parents pay $800, $900 a month to share with half a dozen other people,” Cotter said.

It’s unclear what will be built where Cotter is currently living. KBTX has reached out to the property owner and manager for more information.

Mooney says people can reach out to the city’s community development department for housing resources and information: 1101 Texas Avenue in College Station (979) 764-3778

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.