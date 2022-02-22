Advertisement

Treat of the day: Local Boy Scouts show patriotism on President’s Day

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This President’s Day, three Boy Scouts got up bright and early to place some American flags out in the Pebble Creek neighborhood in College Station.

Credit goes to Ari Renold, Ronen Renold, and Matthew Stovall from Boy Scout Troop 976. This project was also sponsored by the College Station Noon Lions Club.

Troop 976 is chartered by First Presbyterian Church in Bryan. The Troop has 21 boys ranging in age from 11 to 17 who have achieved ranks from Scout to Eagle, led by scoutmaster Ben Fortner.

