Treat of the Day: SFA Middle School students design underwater robots

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At SFA Middle School, 8th grade robotics students are testing their underwater robots in a tank in their workshop.

Once the robots are finished, the students will compete against each other at the Bryan Aquatic Center and compete against other schools at the regional SeaPerch Competition.

SFA Middle School in Bryan ISD was recently named a National STEM Campus by the National Institute for STEM Education. Science, technology, engineering and math are taught through the Odyssey Academy, which has also won an International Technology & Engineering Educators Association’s Program Excellence Award. Depending on their grade level, on any given day, you can find an Odyssey student designing bridges, prosthetics, underwater robots, and robots on Mars.

It's the most wonderful time of the year for SFA Middle School in Bryan ISD bryanisd.org/GWU-Odyssey...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

