19th Annual Community Impact Awards recognize minority, women owned businesses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and Texas A&M University Procurement Services presented their 19th Annual Community Impact Awards today at Pebble Creek Country Club.

The Community Impact Award program was first started in 2003 to recognize different groups in the community that have made their mark and are bettering the community; Hispanic, African-American, Asian, American-Indian, women, and service-disabled veteran business owners were recognized.

Some people being celebrated for their contributions to our community include; Claudia Smith of Aggieland Carpet One, Dale Dempsey of D4 Land Services, Kristy Petty of The Village Cafe and Vino Boheme, and Debbie Holladay of Holladay and Associates.

Glen Brewer, Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, said he always looks forward to this event each year and is already looking forward to next year.

“It shows you that you can do this for 19 years. This incredible group of minority businesses that we have here in Bryan-College Station... There’s always someone new and someone to honor. Someone that is stepping up,” Brewer said.

