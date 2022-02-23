Advertisement

Aggie Moms team up with Crumbl Cookies to feed the Cadets

A&M Crumbl Cookies
A&M Crumbl Cookies(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The simple act of giving someone a cookie dates back to a nearly century-old tradition at Texas A&M.

Back in 1922, 11 Aggie Corps moms came down from Dallas to feed the entire Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. Now, 100 years later another Aggie mom helped organize that same effort again.

Aggie Corps parents raised enough money to feed all 2,500 cadets and delivered maroon and white red velvet cookies to each regiment.

“Kind of like history on the Quad to be able to repeat this but also it shows our support,” said Aggie Mom and ‘Everybody needs a cookie!” organizer, Jane Metz. “Each cookie is in its own individual box and it has an encouraging word. It’s just our way of supporting them and letting them know we are proud of them.”

Metz is the Aggie mom who played the largest role in organizing the event. She’s a proud Corps mom of her sons who graduated in 2014 and 2019.

“We wanted to show them that they are cared for and supported and that they are loved. What better way to do that than a cookie?,” said Crumbl Cookies manager, Ryan Frost.

Frost said the mental health issues caused in large part by the pandemic also played a role in the decision to organize this.

