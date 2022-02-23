BCS Together in desperate need of car seats

Advertisement

BCS Together in need of car seats(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BCS Together says they give out car seats more than anything else, and right now the organization is in dire need of more car seats. They currently have no more convertible car seats in stock.

“Providing these families with safety. We serve a lot of kinship families and a lot of time those families are taking in multiple children at a time and it is a great expense and something that they may not be able to necessarily afford so for us to be able to provide that for them and keep that child safe is the most important thing.”

BCS Together’s goal is to have 10 convertible car seats donated this week for families who need one.

All donations must be brand new, not used. You can make donations in person at 3811 Old College Bryan, TX 77801 or online through their registry.

