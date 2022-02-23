Bedias health clinic to close next month

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The B.I.S Community Clinic in Bedias announced that it will be closing for good March 21. According to the clinic’s website, this decision came after careful review and analysis. Before the clinic opened, there hadn’t been a healthcare provider in that community for over 83 years, the clinic’s Facebook page said. The clinic was open for nearly five years.

Dear Friend and Patient: B.I.S. Community Clinic LLC, a CMS Certified Rural Health Clinic officially opened October of... Posted by BIS Community Clinic on Monday, February 21, 2022

This closure comes at a time when experts are recommending older adults get back to regular in-person doctor’s visits. According to the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, nearly one in three adults 50-80 delayed vising the doctor in 2020 due to COVID concerns. This was seen near Bedias at the Grimes and Madison Health Resource Centers. Both centers provide resources to transportation, counseling and meals.

Towanda Long-Webber works with adults in Madisonville and helps them coordinate transportation to doctor’s appointments and other errands. She said many adults delayed getting transportation to medical appointments for months.

“They were very fearful that just coming out and being around somebody, that it would be very easy for them to get COVID,” Long-Webber said.

Lara Meece is the executive director of both the Grimes and Madison County centers and said there were weeks when no one requested transportation to appointments. Before the pandemic, she said both locations averaged around 80 to100 rides per month in Grimes County and more in Madison County.

“Everywhere you heard, somebody you knew was dying or in the hospital and so they were afraid to get out because they were afraid for their own safety,” Meece said.

The executive director said both clinics are beginning to see those monthly averages again as COVID restrictions are easing. She also said the centers can be helpful to Bedias residents who are in need of medical care, meals and other services. KBTX reached out to the B.I.S. Community Clinic for comment, but they declined.

“Whenever you’re not going and you’re not keeping up with your visits and you’re not getting your medication, that compounds what’s already going on and then their health declines even more,” Meece said.

Researchers say it’s important for older adults to get into the routine of seeing a doctor. Meece said she suggests in-person visits over virtual.

For more information on the Grimes Health Resource Center, click here. For the Madison Health Resource Center, click here. If anyone needs medical records from the B.I.S Community Clinic, click here for instructions on how to request those documents.

