The Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe presents ‘Tigers Be Still’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe (BBTT) will bring the dark comedy Tigers Be Still to the stage for its third production of the 2021-22 season.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 23-25, at the Blinn-Bryan Student Center Theatre (Building F, map) and Wednesday through Friday, March 2-4, at the Texas A&M College of Liberal Arts Performance Studies Black Box Theatre (LAAH Building, directions).

Blinn-Bryan Theatre Director Greg Wise joined First News at Four to talk about the production.

Wise describes the premise as “people trying to pull their life together, get out of a funk, and turn the corner.”

The play follows Sherry Wickham, a young woman with a masters degree and no job. When an unexpected employment opportunity finally comes her way, Sherry finds a renewed sense of purpose. She helps a young student named Zach, her sister who has just had a terrible breakup, as well as her mother and her boss.

Wise’s favorite part is that the play takes “a very serious subject, which is getting people out of depression, mental fatigue, and emotional fatigue, and it does that with real bite and real comedy.”

The play stars Meagan Townsend as Sherry Wickham, Elizabeth Bueno as Grace (the sister), Zarrian Shivers as Zack (the patient), and Blinn-Bryan Theatre Director Greg Wise as Joseph (the boss).

The show is recommended for ages 13 and older.

Tickets for the Bryan Campus performances are $5. There is no admission charge for the performances at Texas A&M University, but attendees are strongly encouraged to reserve a ticket as seating is limited. Parking for the Texas A&M University shows is available in campus garages at an hourly rate. All theatre performances are open seating.

Tickets for both performance locations can be purchased or reserved at www.blinn.edu/boxoffice.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.