Bryan High softball coach no longer employed with the district

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD officials confirm Enrique Luna, the head softball coach at Bryan High School, is longer a district employee.

No other details were given by the district about his departure. An email obtained by KBTX sent by Director of Athletics Janice Williams said the team would have a meeting Thursday evening to discuss the path forward. The district said, in Luna’s absence, assistant coach Billy Hicks will take over.

Williamson said Luna’s departure would not impact the softball season. KBTX reached out to Luna for comment, but haven’t heard back.

