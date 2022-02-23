Advertisement

Bryan High softball coach no longer employed with the district

(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD officials confirm Enrique Luna, the head softball coach at Bryan High School, is longer a district employee.

No other details were given by the district about his departure. An email obtained by KBTX sent by Director of Athletics Janice Williams said the team would have a meeting Thursday evening to discuss the path forward. The district said, in Luna’s absence, assistant coach Billy Hicks will take over.

Williamson said Luna’s departure would not impact the softball season. KBTX reached out to Luna for comment, but haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A highway was shut down and Hearne High School was put on lockdown after a man barricaded...
Barricaded man taken into custody in Hearne following stand off
Source: KLTV Staff
Death, nudity, alleged corruption: Republican primary for Texas Railroad Commission heats up
Linda Cotter has lived in her apartment on Foster Avenue in College Station for the past ten...
Some CS residents fear where they’ll go next as they get forced out of affordable housing
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office says no foul play suspected after five people died in house fire
Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
StageCenter Community Theatre presents three special performances of The Vagina Monologues,...
StageCenter Theatre hosting weekend of special performances to benefit SARC
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the Brazos Valley
“My son Drew died in June of 2020 secondary to a fentanyl overdose:" Callie Crow is a paramedic...
Mother works to expand overdose resources through the state