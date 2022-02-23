Advertisement

Bryan/College Station Salvation Army establishes educational scholarship

MGN:College scholarships Pixabay kopshop
MGN:College scholarships Pixabay kopshop(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Scholarship opportunity is now available through the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army for students pursuing STEM- Science, Technology, Engineering, and/or Mathematics, or a Business discipline at an accredited college or technical school.

The Salvation Army in Bryan/College Station recently received a donation from the Baur Family Estate to set up this scholarship for local applicants. The Baur Family Estate scholarship is targeted toward high school students, current undergraduate or technical school students, or adults entering or re-entering as an undergraduate at an accredited college or technical school.

Captain Timothy Israel with the Salvation Army says applicants are asked to complete volunteer hours through the organization, such as working on food pantry drive preparation and distribution days, helping out with the youth programs, property upkeep, or organizing the clothing closet on site.

Israel says this scholarship combines the love the Baur family has for the community while giving applicants an opportunity to give back to the community.

“One requirement of the application is that you complete volunteer hours at the Salvation Army as a way of giving back to the community so both the individuals receiving the scholarship will benefit but also our community as a whole,” said Israel.

Scholarship documents can be found by clicking here.

If applicants have questions, you can email Bryan.TEX.Scholarship@uss.salvationarmy.org

Who are those people who have helped you in your life? Whether it be a parental figure or someone who held the door open for us when our hands were full, people can make significant impacts on our own lives. You can impact the lives of others by volunteering right here in Texas! Visit our website at salvationarmytexas.org/ to learn more.

Posted by The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

