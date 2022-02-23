Advertisement

Celebrate Texas Independence Day at Washington on the Brazos

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Washington on the Brazos describes itself as the place “Where Texas became Texas,” and the historic site is celebrating the 186th Texas Independence Day with a two-day weekend celebration.

The celebration will take place Feb. 26 and Feb 27 at Washington on The Brazos ahead of Texas Independence Day on March 2. It will include a range of activities like living history, musket and cannon fire demonstrations, historical performances, cultural music, and more.

Jonathan Failor, Washington on the Brazos site manager, says he enjoys the annual event because he likes to see how people of all ages interact with history.

“I love watching people come out and engage with the story of Texas, engage with the story of Washington on the Brazos,” said Failor. “It’s a great place to come and experience what makes Texas so special.”

The event is free to the public and will run Saturday, Feb 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The onsite museum, the Star of the Republic Museum, also features a new temporary exhibit called The Brazos: Legacy of a Mighty River, which highlights the importance the Brazos River has to the Washington area.

View the post below for a complete schedule of events.

This upcoming Saturday and Sunday, come to the place "where Texas became Texas" to celebrate Texas Independence!!! Texan...

Posted by Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site on Monday, February 21, 2022

Unlike the Alamo, the role Washington on the Brazos plays in Texas’ history involves a quill and ink.

On March 2,1836 Washington on the Brazos was the site of the General Convention, which decided the fate of Texas, according to the Texas Historical Commission. Failor says 59 delegates gathered, drafted a constitution and established Texas’ first government, and declared independence from Mexico.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A highway was shut down and Hearne High School was put on lockdown after a man barricaded...
Barricaded man taken into custody in Hearne following stand off
Source: KLTV Staff
Death, nudity, alleged corruption: Republican primary for Texas Railroad Commission heats up
Linda Cotter has lived in her apartment on Foster Avenue in College Station for the past ten...
Some CS residents fear where they’ll go next as they get forced out of affordable housing
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office says no foul play suspected after five people died in house fire
Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages

Latest News

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley
Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the Brazos Valley
Austin police officers look at demonstrators after firing tear gas at the crowd during protests...
Nine Austin cops are accused of shooting and injuring one woman during the 2020 protests against police brutality
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick ​wants to add language to the reasons a professor can be fired for “just...
Analysis: Giving professors freedom, so long as they agree with politicians
MGN:College scholarships Pixabay kopshop
Bryan/College Station Salvation Army establishes educational scholarship