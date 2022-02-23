Celebrate Texas Independence Day at Washington on the Brazos

WASHINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Washington on the Brazos describes itself as the place “Where Texas became Texas,” and the historic site is celebrating the 186th Texas Independence Day with a two-day weekend celebration.

The celebration will take place Feb. 26 and Feb 27 at Washington on The Brazos ahead of Texas Independence Day on March 2. It will include a range of activities like living history, musket and cannon fire demonstrations, historical performances, cultural music, and more.

Jonathan Failor, Washington on the Brazos site manager, says he enjoys the annual event because he likes to see how people of all ages interact with history.

“I love watching people come out and engage with the story of Texas, engage with the story of Washington on the Brazos,” said Failor. “It’s a great place to come and experience what makes Texas so special.”

The event is free to the public and will run Saturday, Feb 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The onsite museum, the Star of the Republic Museum, also features a new temporary exhibit called The Brazos: Legacy of a Mighty River, which highlights the importance the Brazos River has to the Washington area.

View the post below for a complete schedule of events.

This upcoming Saturday and Sunday, come to the place "where Texas became Texas" to celebrate Texas Independence!!! Texan... Posted by Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site on Monday, February 21, 2022

Unlike the Alamo, the role Washington on the Brazos plays in Texas’ history involves a quill and ink.

On March 2,1836 Washington on the Brazos was the site of the General Convention, which decided the fate of Texas, according to the Texas Historical Commission. Failor says 59 delegates gathered, drafted a constitution and established Texas’ first government, and declared independence from Mexico.

