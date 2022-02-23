Cold is here! Eyes on temperatures and the radar through Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back to winter! We’re set for a COLD next several days, and the radar will need to be watched in addition to temperature.

TUMBLIN’ TEMPERATURES

Front has cleared the area as of Wednesday morning, with continued drops expected throughout the day. A fine mist was seen across portions of the area, but the chance for anything heavier looks to wait from beyond midday and into the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to drop as we move into the afternoon!

Wind chills in the 20s continue into the afternoon and evening! (KBTX)

WEDNESDAY’S RAIN / FREEZING DRIZZLE CHANCE

Wednesday’s temperatures will need to be closely monitored from start to finish as light rain / mist / drizzle falls from the sky. If temperatures can fall far enough, some of that cold rain may transition to spots of freezing rain & freezing drizzle by late Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially north and west.

Cold, light rain will likely be found for most Wednesday, but we'll need to monitor areas north and west especially for spots of freezing rain / drizzle. (KBTX)

What falls from the sky across the Central Brazos Valley (including Bryan-College Station) is expected to mainly be in the form of liquid rain, but we’ll keep eyes on a low end chance to find that freezing rain potential seep a little farther south. Regardless, if and where we do find some of that activity from Wednesday evening and into Thursday, minimal-to-no ice impacts are expected. A few slicks spots may be found on bridges and overpasses, but the larger impacts look to stay north of the area where winter weather alerts are in place.

The activity continues into Thursday where the rain gear will be needed once again. Rainfall totals look to measure in on the light side, with only a few tenths of an inch up for grabs with this activity. A few more rain chances are in the works Friday and Saturday along with chilly mornings followed by slightly warmer afternoons.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.