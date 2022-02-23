College Station heading to Regional Tournament

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls basketball team beat Pflugerville Weiss 63-40 Tuesday night in a Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at Tiger Gym. The victory sends the Lady Cougars to the Region 3 tournament at the Campbell Center in Aldine. College Station will face Manvel in a regional semifinal game on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

College Station is two wins away from making it to the Class 5A State Tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

