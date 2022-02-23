College Station Lady Cougars score 7 in lopsided win over Waller

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team improved to 7-4 in district play with a 7-1 victory over Waller Tuesday evening at Cougar Field.

At the 28:30 mark of the first half, Simmy Ghosh scored off a cross from Kelsey Slater.

The Cougs struck again midway through the first half when a multitude of quick passes led to Shaley Lewis’s goal, giving the Cougs a 2-0 lead at the half.

Eight minutes into the second half, Taylor Jennings beat a Bulldog defender at the edge of the 6 before scoring with a shot over the goalie at the near post to make the score 3-0.

The Bulldogs scored at the 29:28 mark of the 2nd half to make the score 3-1.

The Cougars went up 4-1 less than a minute later when Ghosh scored off a cross from Lewis. Jennings scored her 2nd goal of the match with Robin Loopstra and Lewis combining on the assist.

With just under four minutes remaining, Kylie McRaven played a ball wide to Lewis, and her cross was knocked in by Kelsey Slater.

The last Cougar goal was recorded by Sarah Del Rio who finished off a rebound that hit the post. The JV defeated the Bulldogs 9-0.

Cougar goals were scored by Katelyn Coleman, Brooklyn Senkel (2), Jillian Burns, Megan Miles (2), Cassie Watt (2).

Cougar assists were by Morgan Bell, Jillian Burns (2), Grace Moore, and Logan Auckland.

The Cougars will play again Friday against A&M Consolidated at Tiger Field, the JV at 5:00 and the Varsity at 7:00

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.