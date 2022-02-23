Advertisement

Counselor who allegedly threatened daughter’s softball coach arrested

A high school guidance counselor is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening messages. (KCRA/MARYSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT/YUBA CITY HIGH SCHOOL/CNN)
By KCRA staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KCRA) - A high school guidance counselor is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening messages to a coach at another high school.

Those messages allegedly included racist and homophobic language.

Todd Tyler was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of making criminal threats, hate speech involving threats and carrying a concealed gun in his car.

Maurice Clavelle, the varsity softball coach at Marysville High School, and his family said they’re scared and hurt.

He said he got call after call and voicemail after voicemail Sunday from the father of one of his players, apparently upset over the position she played during a scrimmage.

“It wasn’t just one phone call. It was numerous calls,” said Michelle Clavelle, the coach’s wife.

The calls included threatening messages like this one: “I look forward to it, look forward to splitting your face in half, look forward to proving what a loser you are, and I said it on the phone, I’m gonna have fun with you. Mo, I’m gonna track you down.”

“You’re like wow, this is happening in 2022,” Michelle Clavelle said.

Tyler, who was arrested in connection with the alleged threats, is a counselor at Yuba City High School.

“This man should not be working for a school district, period,” Maurice Clavelle said.

Yuba City Unified school district said Tyler is on administrative leave, and they call the actions that police said led to his arrest reprehensible and deeply troubling.

Maurice Clavelle said he felt it was important to speak out against those actions, setting an example for his students.

“These kids see me, they see some other coaches at our school, and we’re there for them to look up to,” he said. “And my dad went through all this in the 60s marching, growing up in segregation. Not today, not to me, it’s not going to happen.”

Tyler is behind bars with a $150,000 bail pending future court proceedings.

