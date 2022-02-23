CS community development holds public hearing for use of $3.7 million in grant funding

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station held a public hearing Tuesday evening that can be used toward improving accessible and affordable housing.

Each year, the city creates an action plan to spend grant funding which improves housing prospects for vulnerable populations. The city has already had several consultations with service providers to identify gaps in services and the community’s needs, but the public’s input is also needed for the plan to be approved.

“The top needs that have been identified in College Station are affordable housing, lack of transportation, and child care,” College Station Community Development Analyst Raney Whitwell. “There’s a wide a variety of things we can do with those funds. They can go toward housing, social services, economic development, etc.”

The city discussed three grants totaling about $3.7 million Tuesday night. The HOME Investment Partnerships Program grant is one the city receives $500,000 for every year. Whitwell says that grant is designated for anything that will produce housing for residents. The HOME-ARP grant addresses homelessness and people who are in jeopardy of becoming homeless. It’s a new one that came out of the American Rescue Plan. College Station is set to receive a little over $1.7 million in funding from that particular grant.

The third is the Community Development Block Grant, and Whitwell says the city typically receives around $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“We’re currently using them for down payment assistance, so we can help qualified families with up to $50,000 for down payment assistance for a home in College Station,” Whitwell said. “We also help local Community Housing Development Organizations (CHDO) like Elder-Aid. We also help with security deposit assistance.”

James Thomas is the Elder-Aid Board of Directors president, a group that renovates duplexes to help the elderly find affordable housing. He thinks helping the low-income elderly is a good fit for the city.

“We usually have a couple of dozen people waiting to get a home, so we can’t renovate them and put them on the market fast enough to meet the need,” Thomas said. “As we all know, the housing in College Station is fairly high priced, which prices a lot of elderly people out of the market. We try to acquire some of the HOME funds.”

Tre Watson is a fourth generation College Station resident who says he feels like you need to move to Bryan or Houston to find affordable housing. He hopes some of the grant funding is used to build lower income areas back up.

“We have so much land around here where they’re building nice apartments or nice houses,” Watson said. “I think it’ll be nice to focus on actually a low-income housing or a more affordable housing area that we can put out there for more people to move to.”

The city will continue to hold meetings over the plan development process over the next four months. Staff is expected to present it to council on July 28.

