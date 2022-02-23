Advertisement

CS community development holds public hearing for use of $3.7 million in grant funding

The City of College Station held a public hearing Tuesday evening that can be used toward...
The City of College Station held a public hearing Tuesday evening that can be used toward improving accessible and affordable housing.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station held a public hearing Tuesday evening that can be used toward improving accessible and affordable housing.

Each year, the city creates an action plan to spend grant funding which improves housing prospects for vulnerable populations. The city has already had several consultations with service providers to identify gaps in services and the community’s needs, but the public’s input is also needed for the plan to be approved.

“The top needs that have been identified in College Station are affordable housing, lack of transportation, and child care,” College Station Community Development Analyst Raney Whitwell. “There’s a wide a variety of things we can do with those funds. They can go toward housing, social services, economic development, etc.”

The city discussed three grants totaling about $3.7 million Tuesday night. The HOME Investment Partnerships Program grant is one the city receives $500,000 for every year. Whitwell says that grant is designated for anything that will produce housing for residents. The HOME-ARP grant addresses homelessness and people who are in jeopardy of becoming homeless. It’s a new one that came out of the American Rescue Plan. College Station is set to receive a little over $1.7 million in funding from that particular grant.

The third is the Community Development Block Grant, and Whitwell says the city typically receives around $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“We’re currently using them for down payment assistance, so we can help qualified families with up to $50,000 for down payment assistance for a home in College Station,” Whitwell said. “We also help local Community Housing Development Organizations (CHDO) like Elder-Aid. We also help with security deposit assistance.”

James Thomas is the Elder-Aid Board of Directors president, a group that renovates duplexes to help the elderly find affordable housing. He thinks helping the low-income elderly is a good fit for the city.

“We usually have a couple of dozen people waiting to get a home, so we can’t renovate them and put them on the market fast enough to meet the need,” Thomas said. “As we all know, the housing in College Station is fairly high priced, which prices a lot of elderly people out of the market. We try to acquire some of the HOME funds.”

Tre Watson is a fourth generation College Station resident who says he feels like you need to move to Bryan or Houston to find affordable housing. He hopes some of the grant funding is used to build lower income areas back up.

“We have so much land around here where they’re building nice apartments or nice houses,” Watson said. “I think it’ll be nice to focus on actually a low-income housing or a more affordable housing area that we can put out there for more people to move to.”

The city will continue to hold meetings over the plan development process over the next four months. Staff is expected to present it to council on July 28.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages
A highway was shut down and Hearne High School was put on lockdown after a man barricaded...
Barricaded man taken into custody in Hearne following stand off
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire
Pedro Puga was convicted of a deadly hit and run accident that killed a Texas A&M student in...
Fatal hit and run drunk driver gets 15 years in prison
Source: KLTV Staff
Death, nudity, alleged corruption: Republican primary for Texas Railroad Commission heats up

Latest News

Mark Edwards was part of the KBTX weather team in the early 2000s and 2010s. He passed away...
Mark Edwards, Aggie sports announcer, former KBTX weather team member has passed away
In 1965, following a short stint in Sherman, McMullen moved to the Brazos Valley to take a job...
Former KBTX station manager Ulman McMullen passes away
A highway was shut down and Hearne High School was put on lockdown after a man barricaded...
Barricaded man taken into custody in Hearne following stand off
The United States Department of Veterans Affairs has announced it’s changing its disability...
Veterans are getting a much needed boost in health care thanks to changes at VA