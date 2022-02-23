Advertisement

Former KBTX station manager Ulman McMullen passes away

By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX has had just a handful of station managers over its nearly 65 years of serving the Brazos Valley.

Mr. Ulman McMullen was one of them.

We learned Tuesday evening that McMullen passed away at his home under hospice care at 7:55 p.m.

He was 91-years-old.

“Our family is so grateful for his life. He lived it with such dignity and integrity and we are blessed to have him resing in the hands of our Lord,” said his wife Syliva.

A native of Nancy, Texas Ulman would graduate from Lufkin High and attend SFA to receive a degree in Forestry Services.

After that, he was offered a job as a DJ at KSPL in Diboll in East Texas. In 1961, McMullen would move over to television and be hired at KXII-TV in Sherman, Texas. he spent several years there learning the ropes and doing just about every job on-air and behind the scenes.

In 1965, following a short stint in Sherman, McMullen moved to the Brazos Valley to take a job as operations manager with KBTX. He would serve as station manager of KBTX from 1986 to his retirement in 1991.

McMullen married his wife Sylvia in November of 1979. They had five children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Services are still pending.

