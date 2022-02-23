Advertisement

Jones Earns Spot on SEC Community Service Team

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Sahara Jones earned a place on the 2022 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the league announced Wednesday.

The San Antonio, Texas, native participated in AggiesCan last fall, which is the largest student-athlete volunteer run canned food drive in the nation and provided over 40,000 meals to the Bryan-College Station area. AggiesCan helps in collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can.

Jones was a peer mentor in A&M’s CSTAT Program (College Summer Transition and Acclimation Training) which helps new student-athletes transition to Texas A&M. Currently, the sophomore is the Chief Marketing Officer for the B.L.U.E.print. The organization stands for Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence – and is a student-athlete led organization that provides leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice.

For the past 24 years, the SEC has made a continued effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition. Jones becomes the eighth Aggie to be given the honor since A&M joined the league.

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will honor legendary head coach Gary Blair in his final home game in Aggieland during a pregame ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 24 against No. 1 South Carolina.

