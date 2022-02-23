Advertisement

Mark Edwards, Aggie sports announcer, former KBTX weather team member has passed away

By Karla Castillo
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It has been a tough day for the KBTX family. Tuesday we learned we lost a former member of the KBTX weather team, Mark Edwards.

Edwards passed away Tuesday morning following a long battle with cancer.

He was a member of the KBTX weather team in the early 2000s and 2010s. Most recently he was one of the familiar voices at Reed Arena.

“Aggie’s Ball!” That was his exciting and well-known call. Edwards was the Public Address Announcer for the Aggie women’s basketball team, as well as the Aggie volleyball team.

You may have also caught his bright smile on KAMU.

Edwards will perhaps be best known as a great friend and wonderful father to his daughter and son.

