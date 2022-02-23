Milano ISD starting late Thursday due to weather

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Milano ISD announced they will be starting school late Thursday, Feb. 24, as a precaution for the expected inclement weather.

The school district will start at 10 a.m., with buses running for the late start.

“Due to the expected inclement weather this evening and tonight, Milano ISD is having a 10 a.m. late start tomorrow morning, Thursday, Feb. 24 with buses running two hours late. Have a safe evening,” said Milano ISD Superintendent Elisabeth Luevanos.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.