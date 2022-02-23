Mother works to expand overdose resources through the state

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Center for Disease Control, the United States saw a 12% increase in overdose deaths between 2020 and 2021, Texas reached an 18% increase in those deaths.

Callie Crow is a paramedic from Fort Worth who travels the state educating people on the effects this has on a person and their family.

“My son Drew died in June of 2020 secondary to a fentanyl overdose. I, at that point, had been a paramedic for about 20 years and knew that I had to make a difference in other people’s lives and help them to not experience what my family had to experience,” she said.

That overdose was not her son’s first, and she was unaware of the options she had with Narcan. Narcan is a drug that blocks the effects of opioids in a person’s system. Crow spoke to a group of first responders in Brazos County about their rights to carry Narcan, beyond on duty.

The group of first responders received their own packages of Narcan to carry while they are off duty. (KBTX)

“I knew if I didn’t know, there were plenty of other people that didn’t know they have this option, and it could literally make the difference between someone surviving and someone dying,” Crow said.

Senate Bill 1462 was passed in the state in 2015 which allows anyone to get and carry a prescription of Narcan. This is something Brazos County District 4 Fire Chief, Joe Warren learned along with much of the group.

“You notify 911, they process the call, they dispatch us, we respond to on scene you’re looking at possibly 10 to 15 minutes. With all that time a person’s brain starts dying in four minutes without oxygen,” Warren said. “I think it would be a better outcome for the patient and their family and friends. This is something that ought to be taught in high school or junior high.”

When administering Narcan, Crow taught the group that they don’t have to know a patient took an opioid to use Narcan. If a person is having a different medical emergency, the Narcan will not have adverse effects. It will only assist if opioids have been ingested.

“Narcan doesn’t hurt anyone no matter what. If they don’t have it in their system there are no side effects. Anyone can have it, any age, any weight there are no restrictions and you’re protected by [the senate bill]. There’s a lot of things people need to know so they have the comfort, and hesitation is not there,” Crow said.

Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief and Paramedic Joe Boyd said this is something he wanted all the first responders to know about.

“It was really important for us to educate our members and responders on what it can do and what it means to someone. And the fact that there’s really no reason not to act in those situations when it could possibly make a difference,” said Boyd.

Crow said the most important part of her holding these meetings is to prevent another family to go through what they’ve experienced.

“I teach EMT’s and a lot of other instructional things and there’s not a lot of engagement, with these it’s much different. You see it in their eyes, you see them relate to me as a peer and you know ‘hey this could happen to me,’” she said.

Crow gave the group their own doses of Narcan to carry when off-duty. She started a charity organization following the death of her son called Drews 27 Chains. Narcan can be purchased at a pharmacy, some insurance will help cover the cost. Drews 27 Chains will also provide Narcan as supplies allow.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.