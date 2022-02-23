Advertisement

A rare day: Palindrome day 02/22/2022

By Hope Merritt
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A palindrome is a number, word or sentence that can be read the same way forwards and backwards. Tuesday, Feb. 22, looks like this as a number: 02/22/2022. As you can see, it’s the same back to front.

There are many superstitions on what this day means. The stereotype of Palindrome Day is that since this date is so rare, good things may happen to you. One popular thing people often plan to do on Palindrome days is to buy lottery tickets.

Lisa Gonzalez, Exxon worker, said that her gas station has had an influx of individuals coming in to buy lottery tickets.

“On a Tuesday, it has been a lot busier with our lotto sale than it has been on any other Tuesday. So, it’s made a difference today since its 2-22-22,” Gonzalez said.

There even have been a few lucky winners.

“Yes this morning a man came and bought one lottery ticket, won. Bought another one, went outside scratched that, won again. He then came back in about five or six times,” said Gonzalez.

Today is also an ambigram day. This means that the numbers of the date are able to be read clearly upside down as well. Studies show the last time this happened was more than a thousand years ago.

This week from Tuesday until Monday Feb. 28, each date will be written out in numbers is a palindrome.

