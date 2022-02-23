StageCenter Theatre hosting weekend of special performances to benefit SARC

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - StageCenter Theatre in Bryan is hosting three special performances of The Vagina Monologues from Friday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, Feb. 27, with 50% of proceeds from ticket sales being donated to the Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley.

The Vaginas Monologues is an episodic play written by Eve Ensler in 1996 that originally premiered Off-Broadway. Savannah Barrera is directing the play at StageCenter Theatre. She says in the “theatre world,” the show is considered to be a classic.

“It’s pretty much just what it sounds like. It’s a collection of monologues all about people’s experiences having a vagina and what that entails.” Barrera explained. She said the show includes funny monologues, sad monologues, and some that are a mix of both. “It’s a communal experience about being human.”

StageCenter describes the show as “A poignant and sometimes hilarious tour of the last frontier, the ultimate forbidden zone, The Vagina Monologues is a celebration of female sexuality in all its complexity and mystery. Hailed as the bible for a new generation of women, it has been performed in cities all across America and at hundreds of college campuses, and has inspired a dynamic grassroots movement—V-Day—to stop violence against women. Witty and irreverent, compassionate and wise, Eve Ensler’s Obie Award-winning masterpiece gives voice to real women’s deepest fantasies and fears, guaranteeing that no one who sees it will ever look at a woman’s body, or think of sex, in quite the same way again.”

Barrera says StageCenter is excited to give back to SARC through this fundraiser.

“The Sexual Assault Resource Center is such an important organization in the Brazos Valley,” said Barrera. “They do amazing work for survivors of sexual assault in our community.”

StageCenter issues this warning on their website: “Due to some subject matters in these monologues, this production may not be suitable for everyone. We recommend leaving children at home.”

You can catch The Vagina Monologues at StageCenter Community Theatre on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2. p.m. You can purchase your tickets to see the show here.

Watch the full interview with the show’s director, Savannah Barrera, below:

