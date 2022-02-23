Advertisement

Students in Leon ISD participate in Stop the Bleed training

Stop the bleed class helps saves lives
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) -Students in Leon County are now better prepared to provide help in emergencies. The Texas Education Agency requires students take Stop the Bleed training before they graduate.

It’s been expanded at schools in the Jewett area. Students in Leon ISD are learning life saving skills including how to properly pack and compress wounds.

“The very first thing you do is apply pressure,” said Kaily Shrode, a Leon High School student.

She and other classmates take this training every year.

“It’s good for all the students to know especially in the world that we’re living in today. It’s something that’s basically a part of school now,” she said.

“We learned how to do tourniquets over there, you put like this thing on your arm and you wrap it up and you twist it,” said Blayne Lisenby, Leon High School student.

While Stop the Bleed was started in response to school shootings, instructors say this course provides training for many emergencies.

“There is a lot greater need. In most of the rural areas children out here they will hunt, they will fish. They are starting to drive,” said Eddie Flemmons, a Leon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and paramedic on the county’s special response team.

“Texas has a requirement that every student before they graduate is required to have both CPR and stop the bleed training, Leon ISD takes that a step further and they teach stop the bleed training every single year to 7 to 12 graders,” said Katherine Faulk, Jewett EMS Paramedic and Training Coordinator.

“It does give me comfort that they know at least a little bit of what to do in those situations,” said Shrode.

In all, more than 300 students are going through the training Wednesday.

