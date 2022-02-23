Advertisement

Texas A&M athletics staff volunteers with BCS Habitat for Humanity

The staff spent Tuesday and Wednesday providing supplies that will be used to build future homes
Texas A&M Athletics Staff
Texas A&M Athletics Staff(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M athletics staff spent Tuesday and Wednesday working with BCS Habitat for Humanity. The department helped prepare supplies that will be used to build future homes around the area.

With basketball, baseball, softball and other sports currently in season at the university, A&M Athletics is in the middle of their busiest time of the year. Director of Development Carl Orozco was grateful that the staff took time out of their busy schedules to come and lend a hand.

“These are people who live and work in the community and they’re giving back to the community, and being a part of A&M Athletics is always something that we wanted to do and we’re really excited to have them,” said Orozco.

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork says with the way the community comes out to support athletics it is their responsibility to give back any way they can.

”Our obligation I think really as a public trust if you will the athletic department at Texas A&M is to provide for the community. We always want people to come and support our team and our student-athletes so we always look for ways we can give back as well,” said Bjork.

Habitat for Humanity encourages individuals or big groups like the A&M Athletics staff to come and volunteer with their organization. You can click here to sign up.

