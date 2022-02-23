Tigers tame Cubs on home pitch 5-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Junior midfielder Bryce Mariano tallied four goals in the first thirty minutes of the match on Tuesday night at Tigerland Stadium, as the A&M Consolidatedvarsity Boys soccer team cruised to a 5-0 win over Brenham.

The Tigers scored all five of their goals in the first half against a stiff north wind. Marianno broke the game open just a minute and forty-eight seconds after the opening kickoff when Will Askew slotted a pass behind the Cub backline, and Marianno zipped his shot past the Cub goalkeeper into the lower left corner of the net.

Marianno scored the Tigers’ second and third goals on assists from Max Pellois and Seth Goble. He then put Consol up 4-0 with another assist from Askew. This is the first time this season that a Tiger has found the back of the net more than twice.

The home team finished off the scoring on a Max Pellios penalty kick goal in the 32nd minute of the match.

Consol coach Jarred Southern emptied his bench in the second half, but theTigers continued to dominate possession and chances on goal.

Freshman midfielder Joseph Perez, Alan Kocmoud, and Ross Anderson all had goal bound shots denied by the Brenham goalkeeper or the woodwork.

Tiger Goalkeepers Conner Guerrieri (1st half) and Ross Versari (2nd half) combined for another shutout for the stout Consol defense.

The win brings the Tigers season record to 4-2-3 and keeps them in the hunt for a UIL playoff spot.

They return to action this Friday in a derby match at College Station High School.

