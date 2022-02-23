Advertisement

Up to 1.6 million without smell, change to smell after contracting COVID

Doctors say complete loss or changes to smell and taste are considered long-term after four...
Doctors say complete loss or changes to smell and taste are considered long-term after four weeks of testing negative for COVID-19.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Scientists believe it’s still unclear as to why many who have contracted COVID-19 experience long-term loss or changes to smell and taste. According to The Journal of the American Medical Association, there are as many as 1.6 million people in the United States who have lost their sense of smell or have limited ability to do so six months after contracting the virus.

Dr. Thomica James-Evans, medical director at SignatureCare Emergency Center in Plano, Texas, says it was common for people to lose their sense of taste and/or smell if they contracted COVID, and one of the recovery signs was regaining those senses. The expectation was the full senses would return within eight days of testing negative, according to James-Evans. She said loss of taste and/or smell or changes in them were considered long-term after about four weeks of testing negative for COVID.

According to the medical director, the loss of smell and taste when positive for COVID comes when the olfactory cells in the nose are inflamed. In turn, those cells can’t process information to the brain as well as when they’re normal. Although, the doctor said people losing taste and smell isn’t a new thing, this has been seen for multiple years in people with trauma, chronic sinusitis or nerve injuries.

Although a cause and cure hasn’t been found for those who’ve experienced a loss of taste and/or smell due to COVID, the doctor said there are at-home solutions. These include smell training with essential oils including rose, lemon, clove and eucalyptus. If this doesn’t work, James-Evans suggests visiting an ear, nose and throat doctor

