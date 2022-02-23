Upcoming hiring event aims to help parents get back to work

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Child Care Services at Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley is hosting a service industry hiring event at the Center for Regional Services on Saturday, February 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and they’re anticipating a big turnout.

Diedre Simmons of Child Care Services says the event is for both job seekers and employers. Simmons says it benefits employers because they’re able to hire more staff amid shortages. “Economically, the impact on the community will be great. Businesses across the Brazos Valley are facing staffing shortages and this program can help resolve that issue,” Simmons said.

Employers who would like to attend the job fair can contact Simmons at 979-595-2801 ext. 2105.

This hiring event coincides with the Service Industry Recovery Program. The SIR Program is intended to provide parents with 12 months of free childcare, so they feel ready and stable enough to re-enter the workforce. Simmons says the program was initiated when the state and federal government saw that the service industry took a bigger hit than anticipated during the pandemic.

“One of the things they set out to do was enable employers to be able to hire people to fill shortages. One of the ways they can do that is by offering up to 12 months of free child care to the employees, and in turn assisting employers by removing that barrier for the employees,” she said.

The SIR program is for parents working in the arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation, food services, and retail industries.

The deadline to apply for the SIR Child Care Program is Thursday, March 31. Click here to apply online. The Child Care Services staff will stay late every Wednesday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through that March 31 deadline for anyone who needs questions answered after regular business hours.

You can learn more about the SIR program here.

For the full interview with Diedre Simmons, watch below:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.