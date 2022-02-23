Veterans are getting a much needed boost in health care thanks to changes at VA

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United States Department of Veterans Affairs has announced it’s changing its disability ratings criteria for mental health conditions, sleep apnea and tinnitus, or severe ringing of the ears. This is part of a major overhaul for the review process to ensure that compensation matches the medical conditions. Amy Mersiovsky the Director of Nursing with Texas A&M Central Texas joined First News at Four to share her perspective on this news.

Mersiovsky explained that currently, the lowest rating that someone would start with a claim related to mental health would be a 0%. The VA is looking to change the lowest rating to a 10% rating for everyone who has that claim.

“This will help the VA to even the playing field for our veterans” and help them to provide “not only disability payments, but also help for these ongoing mental health issues,” said Mersiovsky.

As a spouse and mother of veterans, Mersiovsky thinks these changes are important, but there is still more to be done.

She believes we should also look at things “like their earning potential and the effects on their daily lives, their relationships, etc., which all have a huge part to play in their mental health and mental health care.”

Mersiovsky has seen firsthand the mental health challenges that veterans can face.

“A very good friend of one of my sons who we knew for years had come home and had some very serious mental effects from his service in Iraq and he lost his battle with those with those problems a few months ago, and we hope that that never happens to anyone else,” she said.

There are little things anyone can do to help make sure veterans in the community are getting the things they need.

“First of all, we need to be supportive and we need to be listening,” Mersiovsky advised.

For anyone who knows any veterans who are struggling, it is important to be there for them and to get them some help.

Mersiovsky had some advice for those who were hesitant to reach out for mental care services.

“Don’t be proud, you served your country bravely and you saw things that were unspeakable, and we still love you. We still need you. We’re proud of you and we want you to be healthy and get the help you need,” she shared.

