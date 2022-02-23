Advertisement

Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the Brazos Valley

Primarily watching for slick spots on elevated surfaces
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley(KBTX)
By Max Crawford and Mia Montgomery
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Portions of the Brazos Valley have been added to a large area to watch for minor ice accumulation until 6pm Thursday.

Widespread temperatures at or just below freezing are expected across Central and North Texas, and we may see a switchover to freezing in our northern counties as early as this afternoon.

Rain has been hard to come by so far today, but scattered showers are still expected off/on over the next couple days, starting this afternoon. As temperatures drop, areas north of OSR are at higher risk for dipping to and remaining at or below freezing through at least Thursday afternoon. While widespread ice accumulation is next expected, elevated surfaces (cars, rails, etc) may see small ice accumulations.

Some minor ice accumulations will be possible across our northern counties beginning later...
Some minor ice accumulations will be possible across our northern counties beginning later Wednesday afternoon.(KBTX)

There is a minor concern for travel. Will surface roads will likely stay too warm for any real accumulation, bridges and overpasses cool more quickly due to more air exposure. This may allow for rain to fall and then freeze to surfaces, creating slick spots on the drive.

As of right now, we do not expect other widespread travel issues locally, especially south of a line from B/CS to Huntsville. Radar and thermometers alike will be closely monitored through the next 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A highway was shut down and Hearne High School was put on lockdown after a man barricaded...
Barricaded man taken into custody in Hearne following stand off
Source: KLTV Staff
Death, nudity, alleged corruption: Republican primary for Texas Railroad Commission heats up
Linda Cotter has lived in her apartment on Foster Avenue in College Station for the past ten...
Some CS residents fear where they’ll go next as they get forced out of affordable housing
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office says no foul play suspected after five people died in house fire
Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages

Latest News

Wind chills in the 20s continue into the afternoon and evening!
Cold is here! Eyes on temperatures and the radar through Thursday
Tuesday Night Weather Update 2/22
Tuesday Night Weather Update 2/22
Big changes arrive behind Tuesday's cold front.
Big changes blow into the Brazos Valley following Tuesday’s cold front
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 2/22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 2/22