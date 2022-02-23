Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Portions of the Brazos Valley have been added to a large area to watch for minor ice accumulation until 6pm Thursday.

Widespread temperatures at or just below freezing are expected across Central and North Texas, and we may see a switchover to freezing in our northern counties as early as this afternoon.

Rain has been hard to come by so far today, but scattered showers are still expected off/on over the next couple days, starting this afternoon. As temperatures drop, areas north of OSR are at higher risk for dipping to and remaining at or below freezing through at least Thursday afternoon. While widespread ice accumulation is next expected, elevated surfaces (cars, rails, etc) may see small ice accumulations.

Some minor ice accumulations will be possible across our northern counties beginning later Wednesday afternoon. (KBTX)

There is a minor concern for travel. Will surface roads will likely stay too warm for any real accumulation, bridges and overpasses cool more quickly due to more air exposure. This may allow for rain to fall and then freeze to surfaces, creating slick spots on the drive.

As of right now, we do not expect other widespread travel issues locally, especially south of a line from B/CS to Huntsville. Radar and thermometers alike will be closely monitored through the next 48 hours.

