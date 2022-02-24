Aggie Men’s Tennis set for Top-20 showdown against Oklahoma

NORMAN, Oklahoma -- The No. 18 Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set to take on No. 20 Oklahoma at the Headington Family Tennis Center on Friday at 6 p.m. (CT). The Aggies (6-3) and Sooners (10-1) will face off for the 36th time as A&M holds a 27-8 lead in the all-time series.

“These two teams have matched up for some barn burners in recent years whether it be regular season or post season and I expect tomorrow night will be another close match,” Texas A&M Head Coach Steve Denton said. “We have a lot of familiarity with one another. Coach Crowell has done a really good job with their program and like us they have a lot of depth and options with their lineup. We should be in for a very good college match!”

The Aggies return to action after falling 4-2 to then-No. 15 Ole Miss at the ITA Indoor Team National Championships.

RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M’s Raphael Perot is currently on a four-match win streak as he ascended to a career-high No. 50 singles ranking. The sophomore moved to 3-1 against ranked foes this season with a win over then-No. 38 Alexandre Rotsaert of No. 8 Stanford at the ITA Indoor Team Championships last weekend in Seattle.

Austin Abbrat and Noah Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 50 this week after posting a win against Issac Arevalo and Piotr Pawlak of Texas Tech a week ago. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

Oklahoma landed a trio of student-athletes in the latest singles poll, led by No. 29 Mason Beiler. Beiler, a senior from New Port Richey, Fla., is currently 19-6 on the year with a 4-4 mark against ranked foes. Joining Beiler in the singles rankings are No. 70 Jordan Hasson and No. 88 Mark Mandlik.

SCOUTING OKLAHOMA

The Sooners opened the season with five straight wins before dropping a 4-1 match at then-No. 18 Ole Miss during ITA Kickoff Weekend. After dropping the match to the Rebels, Oklahoma has rattled off five straight victories. Mandlik leads Oklahoma with a 20-5 record this year with a 10-1 mark in dual matches. In doubles, Belier and Nathan Han pace the Sooners with a 9-1 dual mark.

UP NEXT

Following the trip north of the Red River, Texas A&M returns to the Mitchell Tennis Center for a 1 p.m. match up against SMU on Sunday, Feb. 27 to begin a 10-match home stand.

