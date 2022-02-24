Advertisement

Anticipated Weather Alters Softball’s Reveille Classic

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Due to expected inclement weather this weekend, the Reveille Classic tournament schedule has been altered.

The Aggies begin play Friday at 3:30 p.m. against Oklahoma State before returning to the diamond Sunday to face the Cowgirls at 2 p.m. and Texas Southern at 4:30 p.m.

REVISED REVEILLE CLASSIC SCHEDULE

Friday

Tennessee State vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State – 1 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State – 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Tennessee State – 6 p.m.

Sunday

No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. Tennessee State – 9 a.m.

Texas Southern vs. Tennessee State – 11:30 a.m.

Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State – 2 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Texas Southern – 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets and options for following the action digitally can be found here once they are made available.

