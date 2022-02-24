Brazos County Board of Health approves funding for vaccine and emergency programs for 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Board of Health held a meeting Wednesday to discuss funding for local public health programs and a new full-time position at the health district.

With public health initiatives at the center of life all around the world for the past two years, funding for the programs that make them possible are undoubtedly vital. The board approved funding at the Wednesday meeting to keep local programs ready, including over $180,000 to renew the Immunizations Interlocal Agreement contract and ensure the district can get vaccines to people effectively.

Mary Parrish is the workforce development coordinator for the Brazos County Health District.

“The thing we have to realize when it comes to vaccines, it’s estimated that for every $1 we spend on vaccines, we’ll save as a society at least $7,” Parrish said. “In some cases, consider tetanus, a case of lockjaw can take up to $1 million to treat. That $15 vaccine saves society a whole lot of money.”

The board also approved nearly $140,000 to renew its Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) contract in 2023. Parrish says it supports disaster relief response for major events.

“It was our PHEP team that was handling our COVID response. Underneath that as well is our epidemiology team, so the ones who are keeping track of all sorts of different diseases in our county,” Parrish said. “No matter what the area of public health, it is one of the best ways that we can invest in our society. Whether that is through immunizations, emergency preparedness, epidemiology, or education, all of these factors keep our society healthy.”

Parrish says these are all reasons the role of public health cannot be undervalued.

“Public health is very much the silent superhero in the background,” Parrish said. “Pre-pandemic, who knows the last time that we had a serious outbreak of diseases like measles, mumps, chicken pox - all of these diseases are very well controlled, and all that is because of public health.”

The board also discussed a one-year Public Health Fellowship contract that would add a temporary full-time position to the health district. Parrish says the position is funded by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and is for any young graduate interested in learning more about the field of public health.

“Fellowships benefit everyone involved, and we definitely want our name out there as a leader of public health in our area,” Parrish said. “Even before the pandemic, we were looking into different fellowships that we could partner with.”

Parrish says the district is looking for someone who can come under their director and learn about how the health department works and how they partner with different entities.

“We want someone who can work well with others and is really hungry, and really wants to learn about public health, not only how public health impacts society, but also how it should be a leader in that position,” Parrish said. “This person is going to learn leadership skills and also be able to make an impact in the community.”

The fellowship contract is for $75,000. Parrish says the board is expected to approve it at their next meeting. That date is still to be determined.

