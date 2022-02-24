Burton Panthers qualify 3 for Regional Tournament in powerlifting

BURTON, Texas -- Burton Powerlifting concluded their 2022 Invitational Season this week with a pair of last chance qualifiers at Rice Consolidated High School. Lifting for the Panthers on Saturday was freshman Vivivan Layman.

In a very crowded field, Layman finished 5th in her weight class with a combined total of 645 lbs. She is currently ranked 6th in the Division 3, Region 2, 220 weight class and has qualified for the Regional Powerlifting meet in Dublin, TX on March 3rd.

On Wednesday, the Panthers again journeyed to Rice Consolidated High School. Lifting for the Panthers were Sophomores Patrick Tavary, Senior Eli Saunders, and Senior Eric Flores.

All the Panthers were able to obtain new combined totals and advance in the Regional rankings. Senior Eric Flores finished 2nd in his weight class with a 1270 lb combined lift and now sits 4th in the Region 4, Division 4, 242 weight class.

Senior Eli Saunders finished 1st in his weight class with a 840 combined lift and now sits 1st in the Region 4, Division 4, 114 weight class.

Both Seniors are qualified for the Regional Powerlifting meet in Saratoga, TX on March 5th.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.