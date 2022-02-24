Advertisement

Congressman Kevin Brady discusses inflation and the Russia-Ukraine crisis

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During his visit to Texas A&M’s campus, Congressman Kevin Brady joined First News at Four to discuss how the Russia-Ukraine conflict is affecting people here at home, congress’s response, and his upcoming retirement.

Here in the U.S., the cost of living is going up. From gas prices to groceries, Americans are feeling the effects of inflation.

On what Congress is doing to help this situation, Brady said “the short answer is not enough.”

He elaborated, “I think the answer for Congress is don’t make it worse. You know more federal spending that fuels higher inflation is the wrong solution.”

On President Biden’s handling of Ukraine, Brady said he hoped the President was successful, but added he is worried.

Brady said “I think weakness creates aggression on the world stage, especially with the Russian President. I think the way Afghanistan was handled, created very much impression to Putin that this would be an administration much like the Obama administration, where he basically had his way in Crimea and in that whole region, so I think he made that decision to expand and invade into Ukraine.”

Brady believes the sanctions should have been imposed before the invasion and that the U.S. could have done a lot more to arm Ukraine.

“I worry that the sanctions are too weak and too late,” he admitted.

For more on this and to hear Brady’s remarks on retirement, watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A highway was shut down and Hearne High School was put on lockdown after a man barricaded...
Barricaded man taken into custody in Hearne following stand off
Source: KLTV Staff
Death, nudity, alleged corruption: Republican primary for Texas Railroad Commission heats up
Linda Cotter has lived in her apartment on Foster Avenue in College Station for the past ten...
Some CS residents fear where they’ll go next as they get forced out of affordable housing
Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office says no foul play suspected after five people died in house fire

Latest News

greta
Is an invasion of Ukraine really coming in the next 48 hours?
Source: KLTV Staff
Death, nudity, alleged corruption: Republican primary for Texas Railroad Commission heats up
Close race to challenge Attorney General Ken Paxton in likely Republican primary runoff
US Capitol building
Your Vote Counts: Three Republicans look to unseat Rep. Pete Sessions in District 17