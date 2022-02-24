Congressman Kevin Brady discusses inflation and the Russia-Ukraine crisis

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During his visit to Texas A&M’s campus, Congressman Kevin Brady joined First News at Four to discuss how the Russia-Ukraine conflict is affecting people here at home, congress’s response, and his upcoming retirement.

Here in the U.S., the cost of living is going up. From gas prices to groceries, Americans are feeling the effects of inflation.

On what Congress is doing to help this situation, Brady said “the short answer is not enough.”

He elaborated, “I think the answer for Congress is don’t make it worse. You know more federal spending that fuels higher inflation is the wrong solution.”

On President Biden’s handling of Ukraine, Brady said he hoped the President was successful, but added he is worried.

Brady said “I think weakness creates aggression on the world stage, especially with the Russian President. I think the way Afghanistan was handled, created very much impression to Putin that this would be an administration much like the Obama administration, where he basically had his way in Crimea and in that whole region, so I think he made that decision to expand and invade into Ukraine.”

Brady believes the sanctions should have been imposed before the invasion and that the U.S. could have done a lot more to arm Ukraine.

“I worry that the sanctions are too weak and too late,” he admitted.

For more on this and to hear Brady’s remarks on retirement, watch the full interview in the player above.

