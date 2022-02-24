Crowded race to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Incumbent Greg Abbott is hoping for a third term in office heading into the Texas primary election.

The race for a spot on the Republican ticket is a crowded one, with eight Republicans hoping for their party’s nomination.

The primary is Tuesday, March 1 and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. If it’s needed, a runoff election has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 24.

Gov. Abbott’s message to voters includes his push for a stronger southern border, banning COVID-19 mandates in Texas and launching monoclonal antibody treatment centers.

Last year, the governor signed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. KBTX asked the governor for an interview, but his campaign turned down the chance to speak to voters.

Seven other Republicans are hoping to unseat Gov. Abbott, many claiming that he’s not conservative enough for the Lone Star State.

Former State GOP Chairman Allen West is a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel who served as a member of Florida’s 22nd congressional district in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013. West served as chairman of the Texas Republican Party from 2020 to 2021. Now, he’s entered the race for governor.

West says he will fight for a stronger southern border, but that he will also work to develop a plan for property tax relief in Texas.

”People want property tax relief. For this last legislative session, then they just gave people $156. That’s really condescending and a slap in the face,” said West.

Former State Senator and North Texas businessman Don Huffines believes the border is the biggest issue facing the state of Texas.

“I’m never going to ask for permission from the federal government to secure our border,” said Huffines. “I’m going to use Article 1, Section 10 of the U.S. Constitution that gives the governor the authority to stop this invasion.”

During interviews with KBTX, West and Huffines said they’re running because Gov. Abbott hasn’t done enough for Texans.

“We’re all frustrated and we’re angry that we got so many empty promises from our leadership in Texas,” said Huffines. “I don’t need a new job or a new career, I’m doing this because the job is not getting done.”

“We were somewhat disregarded by the governor, the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House,” said West. “I felt it necessary and others felt it necessary that we have someone in the governor’s mansion that will address our legislative priorities in Texas and get those things passed.”

You’ll also see the name Rick Perry on the ballot but it is not the former governor of Texas. The Texas Tribune describes Perry as a conservative activist and computer engineer who works for Lockheed Martin. A campaign website could not be found for the candidate.

Talk show host Chad Prather has campaigned in the area several times and says he’ll advocate for election integrity, against human trafficking and the right to life.

Paul Belew is a criminal defense attorney from North Texas who wants to prioritize border security, property taxes and education.

On his campaign website, landscape businessman Danny Harrison says he will fight for small business in Texas, protect our border and fight for property rights in the state.

Philanthropist Kandy Kaye Horn says her vision for Texas focuses on economic development, education, and securing Texas borders.

Polling shows that even with plenty of competitors, Gov. Abbott is likely to walk away with the Republican nomination without a runoff.

There are five Democratic candidates also looking for a nomination. Beto O’Rourke, Joy Diaz, Michael Cooper, Rich Wakeland and Inocencio Barrientez are hoping for a spot on the ballot but O’Rourke has inched ahead in the polls. A campaign website could not be found for Barrientez.

There has not been a Democratic governor in Texas since 1994.

