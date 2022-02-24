DPS: No evidence Madison County DA committed bribery

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said, after a thorough investigation, they found no evidence that Madison County District Attorney Brian Risinger committed bribery.

DPS said they received a complaint from Sergeant William Goodwin of the Madisonville Police Department about the allegations against Risinger. The evidence available did not show that Risinger offered or solicited a benefit to the sergeant in exchange for a request to delay the arrest of Harry Davis, a Madison County resident, according to DPS.

In audio obtained by KBTX from December 2021, Risinger is heard on a phone call asking the Madisonville Police Department to hold off on arresting Davis.

The Public Integrity Unit of the Texas Rangers was assigned to review the allegations, and say without evidence, no criminal matter occurred and the matter was closed.

“The PIU remains committed to investigating offenses against public administration; and if additional evidence is brought forward in this case, the Rangers will review it in the same unbiased and professional manner as it handles all investigations,” a statement from DPS said.

Click the video below to listen to the audio.

